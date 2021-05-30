Vieri Agustian

Film Maker Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Film Maker Logo
Download color palette

Logo design of pen combined with film strip colored by gradient of yellow and orange. Suitable for any film or entertainment business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=500740

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like