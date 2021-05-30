Savin' the Galaxy One Bolt at a Time

I've been sitting on this project now for too long. Good to have it finally done! Here's a quick tribute to the Ratchet and Clank video game series!

I was inspired by a few of shots made by James Boorman a few years back. Mainly their collage illustration/ animations. Check them out.

It was a fun exercise to brainstorm for the key visuals I remembered from the series. Then trying to pull the design language together to create a single, somewhat coherent, piece felt pretty satisfying.

I'm looking forward to jump into the process again!