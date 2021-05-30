Vieri Agustian

Executive Coffee Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Executive Coffee Logo
Download color palette

Logo design of executive business man suit in coffee cup form. Suitable for cafe, restaurant, bar, coffee shop.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=508273

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like