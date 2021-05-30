Gleb Koval

Mobile Design Kit (Figma)

Gleb Koval
Gleb Koval
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Design Kit (Figma)
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble! Currently I’m working on UI KIT. Includes all the basic elements of Music apps, Social Media, File Manager, Activities, Messenger, Shop, Dashboard and more.

You can check it on Figma Community Figma Community

I’m open for ideas, comments and proposes :)

Instagram

Gleb Koval
Gleb Koval
Product Designer & Extrovert for pixel management
Hire Me

More by Gleb Koval

View profile
    • Like