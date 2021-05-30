Artur Parhov

BPMN monitoring

Artur Parhov
Artur Parhov
  • Save
BPMN monitoring
Download color palette

Гистограмма для дашборда, мониторинг БПМН процессов

Artur Parhov
Artur Parhov

More by Artur Parhov

View profile
    • Like