Shawn Hileman

Non-Profit Illustration

Shawn Hileman
Shawn Hileman
Hire Me
  • Save
Non-Profit Illustration
Download color palette

A rejected cover illustration for a non-profit that helps traumatized children.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Shawn Hileman
Shawn Hileman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shawn Hileman

View profile
    • Like