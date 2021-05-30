Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elejabeth Gomes

A Girl Enjoying Water-Melon

yellow images fruits enjoy breezing air fan fantasy watermelon design cute girl creative cartoon colours colourfull illustration cartoon character cartoon canvas art
A cute girl enjoying watermelon in a hot summer day. I have painted this piece of story with the help of Adobe Photoshop.
Hope you will enjoy it!

    • Like