Adhithya KP

Fight Club Ending stylized

Adhithya KP
Adhithya KP
  • Save
Fight Club Ending stylized fight club modeling motion graph illustration characterdesign design blender3d cgi motion design 3d art
Download color palette

Stylized animation of the final scene of Fight Club done in Blender.

Adhithya KP
Adhithya KP

More by Adhithya KP

View profile
    • Like