Summer elements cartoon doodle part 2

Happy summer guys! In this shot I created a doodle set with a summer theme in my style
In the future I will upload more summer designs
Hope you guys like it, Press L to like & please don't forget to follow me!
Thank you for watching.
👇 Please call for new projects.
📩 dwifatur91@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 081236199142
👇 You can download my design at:
1.Freepik: https://www.freepik.com/faturdesign12
2.Shutterstock: https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Fatur+Wijaya
3.Adobestock: https://stock.adobe.com/contributor/209915876/Fatur%20Wijaya