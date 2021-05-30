Satvik Karkera

The comfort zone?

isometry blender figma blender3d
Just another lazy render. Tweaked some render settings to minimize noise and get a clean render.

Thanks to Agniv Duarah (Render Rides) for the amazing tutorial. https://youtu.be/qQnk3z99368

Posted on May 30, 2021
