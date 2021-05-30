The comfort zone?

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just another lazy render. Tweaked some render settings to minimize noise and get a clean render.
Thanks to Agniv Duarah (Render Rides) for the amazing tutorial. https://youtu.be/qQnk3z99368