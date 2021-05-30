Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taras Migulko

The Trip mobile application

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
The Trip mobile application application design mobile app design screen trip travel user interface ui ux uiux mobile design mobile ui userinterface application ui app design app application mobile app mobile ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey all,
Hope you are doing great?!
Please see the mobile application design for travelers.

Design — Figma

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Nusa Pedina.png
1 MB
Download
Trip.png
500 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like