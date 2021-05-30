Triumph Arch and Boulevard Park of Mehnirs

Trending designs to inspire you
A project of a park in form of a pedestrian boulevard, crossing the street with a elevated platform where a modern and minimal Triumph Arch stands out with a golden cornered shape. In the Boulevard we found 4 lines of golden mehnirs, modernized with a simple conic shape and surrounded by trees and water.
The result is an impacting public space, inspired in history but contemporary.