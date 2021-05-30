Vanita Chundavadara

Food Adda | Mobile App

Vanita Chundavadara
Vanita Chundavadara
  • Save
Food Adda | Mobile App foodie food delivery food app food design app design
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
It's the concept of a food delivery mobile app.

Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Design - Figma
Font: Montserrat
Icons: Flat icon
Images: Unsplash

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Vanita Chundavadara
Vanita Chundavadara

More by Vanita Chundavadara

View profile
    • Like