Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Pechonkin

Redline logistic logo

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Redline logistic logo lion truck shipping transports delivery transport designer brandbook vector company logistics identity branding logo
Download color palette

Business, serious, bright logo with a lion for a transport logistics company. Placement on a truck is shown.

Do you like the idea?
Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like