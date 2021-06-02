Lingvo | Illustration

Lingvo - Spelling and grammar corrector website

Problem:

Many people suffer embarrassments from poorly-written emails, reports and contracts that fail to engage their bosses, peers and stakeholders. Proofreading everything that you write by yourself might get tedious. That’s why individuals need an accessible tool that not only will help them to correct their mistakes but also will improve the credibility of their writing.

Solution:

A website that can spot grammar, punctuation, and spelling errors in seconds. Additionally, it has to include an AI-powered writing assistant that will help you to choose concise words at the right time. Most importantly, it has to be easy to use by non-native English speakers and writers while also caring for the safety of the data entered.

Check out the full case study here: Behance 📝

Check out the prototype here: Lingvo 💻

Let me know what do you think about the project and don't forget to smash the "L" button 🤘

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at: andreaskruszakin@gmail.com ✉️

Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin 🔔