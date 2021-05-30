Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Pirates Treasure 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates

Pirates Treasure 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates
Pirates Treasure, 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template

Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : Vector EPS CC (1920 x 1080 pt RGB Color)

*Fully Editable
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Color can be changed
*Textured Background Included
*Easy to use

What you get :
Vector EPS CC format
Ai Format
JPG Preview

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to any design as an element.

You can find and download it trough this link :
https://taplink.cc/grapeer

Thank You

Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

