Pirates Treasure 3d Style Editable Text Effects Templates

Pirates Treasure, 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template
Features :
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : Vector EPS CC (1920 x 1080 pt RGB Color)
*Fully Editable
*Replaceable words and fonts
*Scalable to any size
*Color can be changed
*Textured Background Included
*Easy to use
What you get :
Vector EPS CC format
Ai Format
JPG Preview
This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to any design as an element.
You can find and download it trough this link :
https://taplink.cc/grapeer
Thank You