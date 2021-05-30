Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sangeeta Rathod

Harry Potter House

Sangeeta Rathod
Sangeeta Rathod
  • Save
Harry Potter House ui concept design dailyui harry potter design
Download color palette

Hi there!
Designed this in Figma to spend my lovely sunday evening. I've been a Potterhead since childhood. I am house Gryffindor, What about you?
Happy to hear your thoughts 🧙‍♂️✨

Thank you for stopping by! Have good day 🌼

📝 "Working hard is important but there is something that matters even more; believing in yourself"
~Harry Potter 👓⚡

Let's connect ⭐
Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Sangeeta Rathod
Sangeeta Rathod

More by Sangeeta Rathod

View profile
    • Like