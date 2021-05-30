Harry Potter House

Hi there!

Designed this in Figma to spend my lovely sunday evening. I've been a Potterhead since childhood. I am house Gryffindor, What about you?

Happy to hear your thoughts 🧙‍♂️✨

Thank you for stopping by!

📝 "Working hard is important but there is something that matters even more; believing in yourself"

~Harry Potter 👓⚡

