Harry Potter House

Hi there!
Designed this in Figma to spend my lovely sunday evening. I've been a Potterhead since childhood. I am house Gryffindor, What about you?
Happy to hear your thoughts 🧙♂️✨
Thank you for stopping by! Have good day 🌼
📝 "Working hard is important but there is something that matters even more; believing in yourself"
~Harry Potter 👓⚡
Let's connect ⭐
Behance | LinkedIn