K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 51 - 52

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 51 - 52 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding vector art illustration mountain beach palm trees aurora moon sun sunset sea ocean synthwave
Sun bath or midnight swim?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection, with the synthwave sun and an assorted synth moon…

I loved creating a midnight aurora that can match the sunset on these twin business cards.

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

