Music player for Unikit

Hello Dribbble!
Currently I’m working on UI KIT called UNIKIT. This UI KIT will includes all the basic elements of Music apps, Social Media, File Manager, Activities, Messenger, Shop, Dashboard and more.
You can check it on Figma Community
Figma Community
I’m open for ideas, comments and proposes :)
