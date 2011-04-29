Dave McNally

More Tweaks

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
More Tweaks whitney semilla red grey custom kerned logo identity
Download color palette

Made some further adjustments to the type which is now all 100% vector shaped. I had to hand draw 'mobile' from scratch to emulate the faux bold I had in place on the text layer.

I also made some other changes to 'trending' if you can spot them. No, it's not the colour ;)

Bc7970d77abf54894cd065f5443bf0ba
Rebound of
Kerning & Ascender Changes
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like