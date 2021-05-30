Illustration for Art therapy

Hello Dribble,

I was away from home for a very long time because of my education. It took almost a decade to start living with my mom. When I started living with her I took the help of my art to enable her to identify her most beautiful memories and try bringing those memories back to her to bring her joy. One can see in the picture what she misses with her life in the city. Nonverbal medium helps me find opportunities to replace some of her old memories with new memories. I'm gradually making her adapt to the new in her. And she is absolutely doing fantastic job!

Art is above all and is the powerful tool to express. Please have look and let me know your feedback:)