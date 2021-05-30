Illustration for Art therapy

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribble,
I was away from home for a very long time because of my education. It took almost a decade to start living with my mom. When I started living with her I took the help of my art to enable her to identify her most beautiful memories and try bringing those memories back to her to bring her joy. One can see in the picture what she misses with her life in the city. Nonverbal medium helps me find opportunities to replace some of her old memories with new memories. I'm gradually making her adapt to the new in her. And she is absolutely doing fantastic job!
Art is above all and is the powerful tool to express. Please have look and let me know your feedback:)