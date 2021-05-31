Reijo Palmiste

Blunt Question

Blunt Question suit iron rust hand illustration armor medieval mace hand 3d artist 3d artwork isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
How about this? We're kicking off a sequel series to the last one, similar theme, different tone, all on brand.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
