Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 53 - 54

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 53 - 54 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition self branding vector art illustration mountain forest beach palm trees moon sun sunset sea ocean kraft paper synthwave
Are you rather a beach or mountain person?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection (in kraft paper version, coming soon!) - it looks like the moon can fit very well within a synthetic themed illustration :)

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

