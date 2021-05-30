K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 55 - 56

Trending designs to inspire you
What’s your favourite sky color?
Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection, with the synthwave sun and an assorted synth moon… but not too synthetic, though, because I kept the kraft paper grain to give all these colors even more depth!
On this version, I stared the kraft paper sky with my pictograms <3 Lots of more to come this week!
