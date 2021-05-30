Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 55 - 56

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 55 - 56 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding vectorart illustration aurora moon sun sunset sea ocean pictograms synthwave
What’s your favourite sky color?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection, with the synthwave sun and an assorted synth moon… but not too synthetic, though, because I kept the kraft paper grain to give all these colors even more depth!

On this version, I stared the kraft paper sky with my pictograms <3 Lots of more to come this week!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on Instagram, Facebook, and DeviantArt

