K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 55 - 56

What’s your favourite sky color?

Here is a remake of the background designs I made for my Zootocollant Stickers collection, with the synthwave sun and an assorted synth moon… but not too synthetic, though, because I kept the kraft paper grain to give all these colors even more depth!

On this version, I stared the kraft paper sky with my pictograms <3 Lots of more to come this week!

—

