Ajay Shekhawat

Online Tuition and Teacher and Slot Booking App Education

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Tuition and Teacher and Slot Booking App Education education website education app educational training online classes tutpr online course student teacher education edtech eclassroom online class
Online Tuition and Teacher and Slot Booking App Education education website education app educational training online classes tutpr online course student teacher education edtech eclassroom online class
Online Tuition and Teacher and Slot Booking App Education education website education app educational training online classes tutpr online course student teacher education edtech eclassroom online class
Download color palette
  1. asadde.png
  2. AddKids2.png
  3. asadde.png

Online learning involves courses offered by postsecondary institutions that are 100% virtual, excluding massively open online courses. Online learning, or virtual classes offered over the internet, is contrasted with traditional courses taken in a brick-and-mortar school building
Here is a Online Teaching/Classroom application concept that I was working on sometime back.
Hope you liked it.
Feel free to drop suggestions and feedback.
Do Like and comment.
your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Does this look awesome😍 to you?

Follow me on Dribbble for the more awesome content.
Thanks for stopping by. 
Have an amazing day folks😀

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Thanks for stopping by :)
Hire Me

More by Ajay Shekhawat

View profile
    • Like