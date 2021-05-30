Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viktoria Grimka

Bolia.com | e-commerce redesign

webdesign ui ux web redesign ecommerce architecture furniture interior design
Redesign of Bolia.com - interior design store.
Custom constructor.

Explore the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119317293/Boliacom-e-commerce-redesign

Posted on May 30, 2021
