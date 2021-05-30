Bhavuk Kukreja

The Coffee Guild

Bhavuk Kukreja
Bhavuk Kukreja
  • Save
The Coffee Guild typography design logo
Download color palette

First of all i love coffee....so i came up with the idea of making a logo and just started making random designs and finally came up with this logo which shows a coffee cup {Top view}.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Bhavuk Kukreja
Bhavuk Kukreja

More by Bhavuk Kukreja

View profile
    • Like