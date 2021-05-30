COVID Resource App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
This is a design for an app which provides different resources related to the COVID Pandemic to people currently suffering from the disease. I hope you and your family members stay safe. Take Care!
For any business inquiries or to discuss new design themes and palettes
Reach out via f20200489@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in