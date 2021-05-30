Olga Toporkova

Fullstory 3d

Olga Toporkova
Olga Toporkova
Hire Me
  • Save
Fullstory 3d screencast metrics fullstory list grid table blender3d after effect web ui blender animation 3d
Download color palette
  1. Dribble.mp4
  2. 2 render.png

I continue to turn into 3d the tools I like by using and learning Blender. Fullstory is the next one. What I like most about the tool is its simplicity.

BTH. Don't be greedy about texture sizes( learn on my mistake

Olga Toporkova
Olga Toporkova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Olga Toporkova

View profile
    • Like