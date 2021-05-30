Promotional poster

Trending designs to inspire you
I made this poster for digital design at college. It was actually an animated gif but I couldn't upload it in that format so here is the static poster.
In line with decolonizing the curriculum, the brief tasked students with designing an A3 poster that promoted a South African brand in one of the official South African languages. I created this poster in isiXhosa for the brand Zambuk.
I'd love to hear any feedback not his project