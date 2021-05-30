Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Friends! Happy Sunday to all!
I am sharing a custom logo concept design for an AI self-driving car company that I have been experimenting with for this week. I working on the full process and case study of how I come to this idea.
Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das