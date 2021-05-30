Subrata Das

Karo AI

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Karo AI sunday branding future logo logo abstract logo tech logo automation selfdriving neural network deep learning machinelearning artificial intelligence
Download color palette

Hi, Friends! Happy Sunday to all!

I am sharing a custom logo concept design for an AI self-driving car company that I have been experimenting with for this week. I working on the full process and case study of how I come to this idea.

Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like