Hi guys!

I got 1 invite for the Dribbble community!

If you want to be drafted into the army:

1) Rate all my works in my profile, there are not many of them

2) Send me your best photo and link to your Dribbble account

ig.sh.2020cc@gmail.com until the end of Monday 01.006.2021

3) Important! Enter "dribbling invitation" in the subject line.

4) Please be patient and I will announce the winners on Monday 06/01/2021.