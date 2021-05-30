Igor Shaimov

Hi guys!

I got 1 invite for the Dribbble community!

If you want to be drafted into the army:
1) Rate all my works in my profile, there are not many of them
2) Send me your best photo and link to your Dribbble account
ig.sh.2020cc@gmail.com until the end of Monday 01.006.2021
3) Important! Enter "dribbling invitation" in the subject line.
4) Please be patient and I will announce the winners on Monday 06/01/2021.

Posted on May 30, 2021
