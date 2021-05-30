OTT App Redesign Concept - Vi Movies & TV

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesigned app screens for Vi Movies & TV - an OTT platform by Vodafone Idea Limited (Voice and data service provider) for Vi subscribers to enjoy content which includes Live TV, popular shows and latest movies on their website.
Case Study - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120001109/OTT-App-Redesign
You can also read a further detailed case study here - https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/vi-movies-and-tv-mobile-app-redesign-144a86b772c6