OTT App Redesign Concept - Vi Movies & TV

Redesigned app screens for Vi Movies & TV - an OTT platform by Vodafone Idea Limited (Voice and data service provider) for Vi subscribers to enjoy content which includes Live TV, popular shows and latest movies on their website.

Case Study - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120001109/OTT-App-Redesign

You can also read a further detailed case study here - https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/vi-movies-and-tv-mobile-app-redesign-144a86b772c6