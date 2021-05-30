Fisherman's Day

Trending designs to inspire you
Postcard on the sea theme. I wanted to do something good and necessarily connected with the sea. In the illustration, a boy meets his father. After a long fishing trip, the father caught a big miracle fish and hurried to show it to his son.