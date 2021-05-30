Vieri Agustian

Chicken Chef Logo

Chicken Chef Logo restaurant logo cartoon mascot cutlery fork spoon eat cafe chicken chef restaurant animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of rooster wearing chef hat and holding spoon and fork in cartoon style. Suitable for restaurant, cafe, food business and any chicken business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=507401

