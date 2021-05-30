Vieri Agustian

Cat Lover Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Cat Lover Logo petshop white mascot cartoon cute pink cat lover love pet animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of happy white cat holding love symbol. Suitable for cat shop, cat lover, cat savior, or anything business about cat.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=510737

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like