Vieri Agustian

Cat Coffee Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Cat Coffee Logo cup coffee cup cartoon mascot brown restaurant cafe coffee cat pet animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of brown cat holding cup of coffee in cartoon style. Suitable for coffee bar, cafe, restaurant that using cat for mascot.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=509649

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like