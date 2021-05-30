Bidding Mobile App

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Last few months I and my team had a chance to build a bidding platform for several services and products. It was a very unique project and we gave out pretty good results!

How did we help?

Working with the Sporty Bids team was a wonderful experience in terms of client communication and design quality. We helped them to build-

1. Lofi and Hifi wireframes

2. Style guide

3. Hifi UI Design for mobile app and website

