Priyank Shah

Bidding Mobile App

Bidding Mobile App
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
Last few months I and my team had a chance to build a bidding platform for several services and products. It was a very unique project and we gave out pretty good results!

👉 How did we help?
Working with the Sporty Bids team was a wonderful experience in terms of client communication and design quality. We helped them to build-
1. Lofi and Hifi wireframes
2. Style guide
3. Hifi UI Design for mobile app and website

