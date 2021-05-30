Georgina Sekyi

Intern Job Searching App Concept

mentoring mentorship ux learning jobsearch career internships app ui interfacedesign design
Hey friends 👋
Here are some more screens from the intern app design I've been working on.

Students can attend meetups or conferences to get career guidance and meet mentors. The Job Search screen also provides an advanced search option for finding internship jobs with ease.

Let me know what you think ❤️

