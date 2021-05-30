Intern Job Searching App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends 👋
Here are some more screens from the intern app design I've been working on.
Students can attend meetups or conferences to get career guidance and meet mentors. The Job Search screen also provides an advanced search option for finding internship jobs with ease.
Let me know what you think ❤️