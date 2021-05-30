Michael Wegmann

Flabbi Identity

Flabbi Identity
Logodesign – 2016

"This artificial company has created a chat bot that gives users nutritional information on demand, through chat applications such as Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, etc.."

Bot + Serving Dome = Flabbi

Posted on May 30, 2021
22yo self-taught graphic designer from Switzerland.
