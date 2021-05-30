Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Najmul👨🏻‍🎨
CLAW

Inhabit - Mobile Responsive Design

Najmul👨🏻‍🎨
CLAW
Najmul👨🏻‍🎨 for CLAW
Inhabit - Mobile Responsive Design app design mobile responsive responsive website responsive design mobile design luxury design homepage design interior designer interior design interior architecture minimal najmul typography web design animation landing page website design website popular shot visual design
  1. 03.png
  2. Presentaion File.png
  3. Presentaion File-1.png
  4. Presentaion File-2.png

Hello Creative Designer👋
Hope you guys are doing very well. Today I am very happy to share my first shot from Claw. This is a concept for Inhabit - Interior Design Landing Page.

Hope you guys will enjoy it. Any feedback or appreciation is always welcome.

Come hangout with us on Instagram

I AM AVAILABLE FOR NEW PROJECTS🔥
------------------------------

Email: najmul07hasan@gmail.com Or Skype: najmul07hasan

🤘Stay Tuned🤘
------------------------------

More cool stufs are coming. Don't forget to follow me:)
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance

Thank You🙂

