Hello Dribbblers!

This is a PERFUME BOTTLE design.

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

Connect with me👇🏻

🔸Email id: imahimapandey@gmail.com

🔸Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/the_mahimapandey/

🔸Linkdin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahima-pandey