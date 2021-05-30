Covid19 An Emergency Alert App - Behance Case Study

Hello folks!

Hope you're doing well.

We have a new UX Case Study on Behance About Covid19 An Emergency Alert App :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120506355/Covid-19-An-Emergency-Alert-App

Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️

_______

👉Have a project to discuss?

Say hello at : mohammadsaidul2k19@gmail.com

_______

🥰Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin | Behance