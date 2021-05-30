Covid 19- An Emergency Alert App

Trending designs to inspire you
This app allows to get live world covid 19 status and to have convenient features for patients to take them to the hospital and provide a patient update from home.
This app also aims to send an emergency alert to the nearby medical center.
It also shows the number of people is affected by Covid 19 in your region. Furthermore, it displays the covid test result.
