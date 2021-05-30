Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Hena Rasel

Flator- Modern F Abstract Letter Logo Design

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Hire Me
  • Save
Flator- Modern F Abstract Letter Logo Design branding agency redesign logo flat logo apps icon f abstract logo branding concept logomaker logo design logotype managment development company logo new business logo design agency branding and identity need logo designer branding design minimalist logo brand identity branding logo f modern logo
Flator- Modern F Abstract Letter Logo Design branding agency redesign logo flat logo apps icon f abstract logo branding concept logomaker logo design logotype managment development company logo new business logo design agency branding and identity need logo designer branding design minimalist logo brand identity branding logo f modern logo
Download color palette
  1. F-01.png
  2. F-02.png

Hello Guys,
If you like my design , please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design Everyday.
------------------------------------------------

I am also available for new projects
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mail: abuhenarasel1@gmail.com
skype: abuhenarasel1
Whatsapp: +8801784081049

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Freelance logo & identity designer
Hire Me

More by Abu Hena Rasel

View profile
    • Like