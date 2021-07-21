Ajay Shekhawat

Real Estate -Rent Property - Search Place application

Real Estate -Rent Property - Search Place application
This mobile application for Home Rental. It helps users to visit and rent a Home of their choice which is very convenient for them. The goal is to schedule a tour for the users based on the time given by the agents and landlords. So they visit really nice and affordable homes and can rent them.
Users will be able to explore the different types of community, Schools, Malls, Restaurant, Park, Metro in the vicinity of the home they would like.
