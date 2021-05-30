Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Introducing Edbert - Creative Presentation Template Design

This Presentation Template can be used for a variety of businesses, such as:
Startup Company, Creative Agency, Creative Studio, Corporate, Institution,
Company and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.
This Presentation Template contains Modern, Elegant, Clean, & Simple content slides.

USAGE FOR
Company, Corporate, Agency, Creative Studio, StartUp, Marketing, Promotion,
Branding, Pitch Deck Presentation and more purposes.

FEATURES
- Total Slides: 40 Slides
- All graphics resizable and editable
- Based on Master Slides
- Vector icons included
- 16:9 Screen Ratio
- 1920px x 1080px
- PDF Preview
- Picture Placeholder
- Just Drag & Drop!
- Easily Editable!
- Documentation File

FILES INCLUDED
- .PPTX
- .KEY
- Documentation File

Hope you Like it. Dont Forget to rate this item. Thanks.

