Sherif Ashraf

Orangex Landing page

Sherif Ashraf
Sherif Ashraf
  • Save
Orangex Landing page typography ux design illustration branding app design ui design ui ux design
Download color palette

I created that landing page for an Egypt-based orange sales company that exports the highest quality Egyptian oranges to all over the world..write a comment you think about on this page.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Sherif Ashraf
Sherif Ashraf

More by Sherif Ashraf

View profile
    • Like