Mutual fund investing made for everyday people

With a focus on Goals, this mutual fund investment app promises to be the last one you will ever use.
Clean UI, a colorful interface and ambitious goals - this app is made for users in Tier 2 users in India with slow bandwidth connections but big dreams.
Keeping away from traditional number heavy nature of investment apps, the user research shows that this product design would attract an everyday investor looking at investment as a gateway to a better life.
I would love some feedback on the design from designers and investors alike!