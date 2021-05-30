Shopify Reports app - Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is the Shopify reports app that I worked on recently.
The Pro-Reports app can help you create as many customized or pre-created reports as you’d like, also get a fresh perspective on your data using visual charts, graphs, and a pre-made dashboard.
Feel free to drop a comment and L :)