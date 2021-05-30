Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shopify Reports app - Dashboard

Shopify Reports app - Dashboard shopping shoes typography chart dashboad ux product business sale revenue report shopify store app shopify branding application design interface ui
Here is the Shopify reports app that I worked on recently.
The Pro-Reports app can help you create as many customized or pre-created reports as you’d like, also get a fresh perspective on your data using visual charts, graphs, and a pre-made dashboard.
